Dr. Gerardo Lanes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerardo Lanes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gerardo Lanes, MD
Dr. Gerardo Lanes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Dr. Lanes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lanes' Office Locations
-
1
West Broward Gastroenterology Associates140 SW 84th Ave Ste C, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (754) 280-0693Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- America's Health Choice
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Sanus Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Special Needs Plan
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lanes?
GREAT DR
About Dr. Gerardo Lanes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1033182605
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State U Affil Hosp|Wayne State University Affil Hospital
- University of Puerto Rico
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanes works at
Dr. Lanes has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.