Overview of Dr. Gerardo Lorenzana, MD

Dr. Gerardo Lorenzana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Lorenzana works at Umc Nellis Primary Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.