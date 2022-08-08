Overview

Dr. Gerardo Lugo, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.



Dr. Lugo works at Naples Dermatology PA in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.