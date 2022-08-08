See All Dermatologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Gerardo Lugo, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gerardo Lugo, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.

Dr. Lugo works at Naples Dermatology PA in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Naples Dermatology
    4085 Tamiami Trl N Ste B203, Naples, FL 34103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 261-3082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Rosacea
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Rosacea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 08, 2022
    Truly a blessing!! Pleasant , professional and always a smile!!
    Terri Lewis — Aug 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerardo Lugo, MD
    About Dr. Gerardo Lugo, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1952394199
    Education & Certifications

    • U South Fla
    • University of Puerto Rico
    • University of Florida
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerardo Lugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lugo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lugo has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lugo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lugo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lugo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

