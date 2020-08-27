Overview of Dr. Gerardo Myrin, MD

Dr. Gerardo Myrin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Oklahoma - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Myrin works at Gerardo Myrin, MD in Norman, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.