Overview of Dr. Gerardo Negron, MD

Dr. Gerardo Negron, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Negron works at Shreveport Infectious Disease in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.