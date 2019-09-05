Dr. Gerardo Negron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Negron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerardo Negron, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.
Shreveport Infectious Disease8001 Youree Dr Ste 750, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Dr. Negron is so compassionate, and he takes time with you during each visit. He has been my Dr for more than a decade and a half, and the thought of having to change to another Dr is out of the question. His staff is also very courteous and attentive. I recommend him 1000%
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Strong Meml Hosp Univ of Rochester
- SUNY at Buffalo Erie Co Med Ctr
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Infectious Disease
Dr. Negron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Negron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Negron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Negron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Negron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Negron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Negron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.