Dr. Gerardo Perez, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerardo Perez, MD
Dr. Gerardo Perez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
St. Luke's Clinic - GYN Oncology100 E Idaho St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 381-4171
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Absolutely I would recommend Dr. Perez. This man saved my life, not just through his treatment but also by continuing to follow up to ensure I'm well. Brilliant man.
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Univ of Southern California Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
