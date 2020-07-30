Overview of Dr. Gerardo Perez, MD

Dr. Gerardo Perez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Perez works at St. Luke's Clinic - GYN Oncology in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.