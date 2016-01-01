Dr. Gerardo Polanco-Salcedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polanco-Salcedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerardo Polanco-Salcedo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerardo Polanco-Salcedo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Polanco-Salcedo works at
Locations
1
Demorizi Polanco Mds PA8500 SW 92nd St Ste 101, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 279-3878Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
South Miami Hospital6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-4633
3
Doctors Hospital5000 University Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 666-4633Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gerardo Polanco-Salcedo, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1669415741
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Polanco-Salcedo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Polanco-Salcedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Polanco-Salcedo has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Polanco-Salcedo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polanco-Salcedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polanco-Salcedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.