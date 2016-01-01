Overview

Dr. Gerardo Polanco-Salcedo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Polanco-Salcedo works at Demorizi & Polanco Mds in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL and Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.