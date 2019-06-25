Dr. Gerardo Rodriguez-Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez-Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerardo Rodriguez-Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gerardo Rodriguez-Gomez, MD
Dr. Gerardo Rodriguez-Gomez, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Universidad de Montemorelos and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez-Gomez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rodriguez-Gomez's Office Locations
-
1
Conor P Buckley MD75 Pringle Way Ste 505, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-5437
-
2
Gerardo D Rodriguez-gomez A Professional Corp.1190 Ryland St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 322-7272
-
3
Sutter Health1625 Stockton Blvd Ste 104, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 454-6667
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez-Gomez?
Dr Rodruguez has been taking care my daughter for over 20 years. He has been there for every difficult situations with the right diagnostic & got my daughter back to health. Also his stuff is such a great help. I can’t say enough how appreciate I am.
About Dr. Gerardo Rodriguez-Gomez, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356437339
Education & Certifications
- New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ Univ Hosp
- Morristown Meml Hosp, Affiliate of Columbia U
- Morristown Meml Hosp
- Universidad de Montemorelos
- Colegio Adventista Dominicano
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez-Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez-Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez-Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez-Gomez works at
Dr. Rodriguez-Gomez speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez-Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez-Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez-Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.