Dr. Gerardo Sison, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (28)
Map Pin Small Palm Harbor, FL
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gerardo Sison, MD

Dr. Gerardo Sison, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Inst Med Far Eastern U.

Dr. Sison works at GERARDO P SISON JR, MD in Palm Harbor, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sison's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gerardo P. Sison Jr. M.d. P.A.
    34650 US Highway 19 N Ste 107, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 787-3422

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jan 20, 2018
    I feel that Dr. Sison listened to my concerns. Made me feel very comfortable. I am always at ease speaking with him. Charlene at the front desk is always very polite and friendly. I am very happy with my treatment and visits.
    — Jan 20, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gerardo Sison, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1275553174
    Education & Certifications

    • U South Fla
    Residency
    • U Louisville Affil Hosp
    Internship
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Inst Med Far Eastern U
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sison works at GERARDO P SISON JR, MD in Palm Harbor, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sison’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sison. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

