Dr. Gerardo Sotomayor, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine.
Graceful Contours3957 Holcomb Bridge Rd Ste 100, Norcross, GA 30092 Directions
Norcross5635 Peachtree Pkwy, Norcross, GA 30092 Directions (770) 939-5102
Dr. Sotomayor is a wonderful person. I came in for a consultation and explained some of my challenges checking my blood sugar levels. The Doc gave me a prescription for a device that has literally saved my life. Looked for a solution and Dr. Sotomayor came to my rescue.
- Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Thomas Hospital
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico
Dr. Sotomayor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sotomayor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sotomayor speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Sotomayor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sotomayor.
