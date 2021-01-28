See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Norcross, GA
Dr. Gerardo Sotomayor, MD

Gynecology
4.8 (76)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerardo Sotomayor, MD

Dr. Gerardo Sotomayor, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine.

Dr. Sotomayor works at Graceful Contours in Norcross, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sotomayor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Graceful Contours
    3957 Holcomb Bridge Rd Ste 100, Norcross, GA 30092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Norcross
    5635 Peachtree Pkwy, Norcross, GA 30092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 939-5102

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Counseling
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Adolescent Counseling
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Gerardo Sotomayor, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265533830
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Thomas Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerardo Sotomayor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sotomayor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sotomayor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sotomayor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sotomayor works at Graceful Contours in Norcross, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sotomayor’s profile.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Sotomayor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sotomayor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sotomayor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sotomayor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

