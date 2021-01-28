Overview of Dr. Gerardo Sotomayor, MD

Dr. Gerardo Sotomayor, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine.



Dr. Sotomayor works at Graceful Contours in Norcross, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.