Overview of Dr. Gerardo Trillo, MD

Dr. Gerardo Trillo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial.



Dr. Trillo works at Frisco in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), Hypercoagulable State and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.