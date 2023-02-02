Dr. Gerardo Trillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerardo Trillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gerardo Trillo, MD
Dr. Gerardo Trillo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial.
Dr. Trillo works at
Dr. Trillo's Office Locations
Frisco4461 Coit Rd Ste 412, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 987-1975
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been treated by Dr Trillo since 2017 after a DVT and PE. He's got great bedside manner, personable, knowledgeable and professional! So is the staff and can't forget to mention the gals April and Jackie who work in the phlebotomy room assisting patients in a passionate and caring manner! I highly recommend Dr Trillo and his caring professional facility!
About Dr. Gerardo Trillo, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770521387
Education & Certifications
- St Louis U Sch Med
- St Elizabeth Hosp/Ne Ohio U
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trillo has seen patients for Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), Hypercoagulable State and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trillo speaks Spanish.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Trillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.