Dr. Gerardo Valdes, MD
Dr. Gerardo Valdes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.
South Florida Weight Loss & Wellness17901 NW 5th St Ste 106, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 471-1193
- Aetna
I highly recommend Dr .Valdez from the first visit he treated me with my blood pressure, it was high and he was concerned about my health.He gave me a prescription to lower it. Once it was in a level that he was comfortable, he started me with the diet pills. He is not there for the money he is a doctor that cares about his patients.You do not find good doctors now in days like him. His staff are also very friendly and professional. To me he deserves the best reviews and 10 stars. God Bless him and his family.
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871573840
- Cleveland Clin FL
- The Medical Center of Delaware
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
Dr. Valdes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valdes accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valdes speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.