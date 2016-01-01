Overview of Dr. Gerardo Varallo, DO

Dr. Gerardo Varallo, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Varallo works at Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.