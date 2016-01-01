Dr. Gerardo Varallo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerardo Varallo, DO
Overview of Dr. Gerardo Varallo, DO
Dr. Gerardo Varallo, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Varallo works at
Dr. Varallo's Office Locations
1
Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ201 Laurel Oak Rd Ste B, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
2
Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ300 Medical Center Dr, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gerardo Varallo, DO
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- Male
- 1821044496
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
