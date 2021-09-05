See All Anesthesiologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Gerardo Zloczover, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gerardo Zloczover, MD

Anesthesiology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Gerardo Zloczover, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their residency with North Shore University Hospital|University Of Miami At Jackson Memorial

Dr. Zloczover works at Zloczover, Gerardo MD in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Zloczover Gerardo MD
    1325 S Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 223-1143

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zloczover?

    Sep 05, 2021
    I myself am a physician who pinched a nerve in my neck with excruciating pain. I went to Dr. Porto, a quack, who was unfortunately recommended by my neurosurgeon. After three failed attempts at injecting anesthesia into my neck and callously not caring that he failed me, I took it upon myself to find a new Pain Management doctor. Thank God in Heaven that I found Dr. Geraldo Zloczover, not very far from my hospital and home. He was wonderful! I do not understand the other reviews on this site but he could not have been a better and caring doctor if I had designed him myself. And after just a single attempt to inject anesthesia into my neck, he told me that the bones were so crushed that he could not even get a needle in between them. That was on a Tuesday when he announced I needed surgery. By Friday, I was in the hospital having my surgery and upon awakening, my pain was gone! I love this guy and will always recommend to family, friends, colleagues, and patients!
    Sandra Lyden, M.D. — Sep 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerardo Zloczover, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gerardo Zloczover, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zloczover to family and friends

    Dr. Zloczover's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zloczover

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gerardo Zloczover, MD.

    About Dr. Gerardo Zloczover, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235233735
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital|University Of Miami At Jackson Memorial
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerardo Zloczover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zloczover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zloczover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zloczover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zloczover works at Zloczover, Gerardo MD in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zloczover’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zloczover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zloczover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zloczover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zloczover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gerardo Zloczover, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.