Dr. Gergana Dimitrova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gergana Dimitrova, MD
Dr. Gergana Dimitrova, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They completed their fellowship with University of Maryland
Dr. Dimitrova's Office Locations
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville50 Hospital Dr Ste 5B, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gergana Dimitrova, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1326129388
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland
