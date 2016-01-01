Overview of Dr. Gergana Dimitrova, MD

Dr. Gergana Dimitrova, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They completed their fellowship with University of Maryland



Dr. Dimitrova works at AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Medical Office Building in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.