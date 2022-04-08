Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerhardt Wagner, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerhardt Wagner, MD
Dr. Gerhardt Wagner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wagner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wagner's Office Locations
-
1
Mental Health Outpatient Services81 Lake Ave, Rochester, NY 14608 Directions (585) 368-6901
-
2
Linden Oaks Sexual Abuse Treatment Services100 Linden Oaks Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (402) 212-4734
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wagner?
I can't say enough good things about Dr. Wagner. I had my first intake with him the other day. He answered all of my questions and spent an hour and half going over my past history
About Dr. Gerhardt Wagner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1477716199
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner works at
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.