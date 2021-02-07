Dr. Fromm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geri-Lynn Fromm, MD
Overview of Dr. Geri-Lynn Fromm, MD
Dr. Geri-Lynn Fromm, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Fromm works at
Dr. Fromm's Office Locations
Houston Medical Center7515 Main St Ste 740, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 665-0404Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
The best Dr. I have ever known! My surgery & chemo for my ovarian tumor saved my life! I am a cancer survivor of 25 years. Sallie Watts, Friendswood Feb. 7, 2021
About Dr. Geri-Lynn Fromm, MD
- Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851376594
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fromm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fromm works at
Dr. Fromm has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Gynecologic Cancer and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fromm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fromm speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fromm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fromm.
