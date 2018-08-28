Dr. Gerilynn Vine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerilynn Vine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Vine's Office Locations
Memorial Hermann Medical Group Texas Medical Center Neurology6400 Fannin St Ste 2440, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-1500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vine is amazing! She always made me feel comfortable and cared for ! I grew a great relationship with her and I’m so sad she left Woman’s OBGYN in kingwood :(
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
Dr. Vine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.