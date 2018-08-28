Overview of Dr. Gerilynn Vine, MD

Dr. Gerilynn Vine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Vine works at The Center For Advanced Hrt Flr in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.