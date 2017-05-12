Dr. Gerlyn Friesenhahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friesenhahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerlyn Friesenhahn, MD
Dr. Gerlyn Friesenhahn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They completed their residency with University Hospital S Tx Med Center
Dr. Friesenhahn's Office Locations
New Braunfels Neurology545 Creekside Xing Ste 222, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 201-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Friesenhahn is wonderful, I love her! Very knowledgable and kind. The ladies that work at her front desk are rude and awful. Also her office does not accept a digital method of insurance cards even thought I could email or fax my card directly from my medical insurance provider. It is 2017 this is unacceptable
- Neurology
- English
- 1346356201
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friesenhahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friesenhahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friesenhahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Friesenhahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friesenhahn.
