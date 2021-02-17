Dr. Germaine Camishion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camishion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Germaine Camishion, MD
Overview
Dr. Germaine Camishion, MD is a Dermatologist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Camishion works at
Locations
-
1
Practice110 Marter Ave Ste 102, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 235-6565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have visited the office twice thus far and am very satisfied with the following. 1. Office staff was courteous and friendly 2. Office staff was professional 3. Office is practicing the proper guidelines and mandates for COVID 19 4. Doctor listened to my issues attentively 5. Doctor was easy to talk to
About Dr. Germaine Camishion, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1477578011
Education & Certifications
- Brown Univ Affil Hosps, Dermatology Thos Jefferson Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camishion has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camishion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camishion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camishion works at
Dr. Camishion has seen patients for Ringworm, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camishion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Camishion speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Camishion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camishion.
