Overview of Dr. Germaine Rowe, MD

Dr. Germaine Rowe, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from State University At Buffalo|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Rowe works at Orlin & Cohen Medical Specialists Group in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Anaheim, CA and Pottstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.