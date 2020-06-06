Dr. Germaine Rowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Germaine Rowe, MD
Overview of Dr. Germaine Rowe, MD
Dr. Germaine Rowe, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from State University At Buffalo|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Rowe works at
Dr. Rowe's Office Locations
-
1
Healthcare Associates in Medicine1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 448-3210Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Healthcare Associates in Medicine3311 Hylan Blvd Ste 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 448-3210
-
3
Wayne T Nishigaya Inc3055 W Orange Ave Ste 207, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (310) 545-2900
-
4
Allergy & Asthma Specialists - Pottstown, PA5 S Sunnybrook Rd, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (610) 970-0999Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rowe?
Doctor was attentive honest and caring during visit although limiting for what she needed to examine me for.
About Dr. Germaine Rowe, MD
- Pain Management
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1710960372
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center|Beth Israel Medical Center
- Columbia Presby|Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center
- State University of New York At Buffalo|University At Buffalo State University Of New York
- State University At Buffalo|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowe works at
Dr. Rowe has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rowe speaks Chinese.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.