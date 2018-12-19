Overview of Dr. German Berbel, DO

Dr. German Berbel, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University N Texas Health Science Center texas College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Berbel works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS, Kansas City, KS and Westwood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.