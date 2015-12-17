Overview

Dr. German Kamalov, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph and Mosaic Medical Center Maryville.



Dr. Kamalov works at Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Cardiovascular Care in Saint Joseph, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.