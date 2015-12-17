Dr. German Kamalov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamalov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. German Kamalov, MD
Dr. German Kamalov, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph and Mosaic Medical Center Maryville.
Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Cardiovascular Care902 N Riverside Rd Ste 100, Saint Joseph, MO 64507 Directions (816) 271-1221Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
- Mosaic Medical Center Maryville
I feel comfortable and have a lot of trust in Dr. Kamalov
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
