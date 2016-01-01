Dr. German Marulanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marulanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. German Marulanda, MD
Overview of Dr. German Marulanda, MD
Dr. German Marulanda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from El Bosque University and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Marulanda works at
Dr. Marulanda's Office Locations
Spine Institute of Central Florida1218 Millennium Pkwy, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (863) 688-3030Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Chukwuka C. Okafor, MD5050 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 688-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. German Marulanda, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861536534
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- University of South Florida
- El Bosque University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marulanda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marulanda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marulanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marulanda works at
Dr. Marulanda has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marulanda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marulanda speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marulanda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marulanda.
