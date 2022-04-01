Dr. German Newall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. German Newall, MD
Overview of Dr. German Newall, MD
Dr. German Newall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Newall works at
Dr. Newall's Office Locations
Aesthetic Center For Plstc Sgry12727 Kimberley Ln Ste 300, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 799-9999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Galleria Location4400 Post Oak Pkwy Ste 2260, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 799-9999
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Newall far exceeded my expectations for my Mommy Makeover. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d ever look and feel this good again after 3 babies. Not only is he extremely talented at creating beautiful bodies, he is THE nicest guy. Always jovial, patient, honest, takes time to explain things and answers any questions you have. I would never go anywhere else
About Dr. German Newall, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588732671
Education & Certifications
- Fairview Hospital
- Episcopalc Hosp/Temple U
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newall speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Newall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newall.
