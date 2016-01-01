Overview of Dr. German Ojeda Correal, MD

Dr. German Ojeda Correal, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Xavier University, Bogota, Colombia and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Ojeda Correal works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Pinecrest, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.