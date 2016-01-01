Dr. German Ojeda Correal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ojeda Correal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. German Ojeda Correal, MD
Overview of Dr. German Ojeda Correal, MD
Dr. German Ojeda Correal, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Xavier University, Bogota, Colombia and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Ojeda Correal's Office Locations
Miami Neuroscience Institute13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions
Miami Neuroscience Institute6200 Sunset Dr Ste 120, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. German Ojeda Correal, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710150339
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation - University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center - Intern, General Surgery|San Ignacio's University Hospital - Bogota-Colombia
- Xavier University, Bogota, Colombia
