Overview of Dr. Germin Soliman, DO

Dr. Germin Soliman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Soliman works at Internal Medicine Physicians Of Newport Beach in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.