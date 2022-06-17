See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Germin Soliman, DO

Internal Medicine
3.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Germin Soliman, DO

Dr. Germin Soliman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Soliman works at Internal Medicine Physicians Of Newport Beach in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soliman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Physicians of Newport Beach Inc.
    12231 Newport Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 640-0635
  2. 2
    Internal Medicine Physicians of Newport Beach, Inc.
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 302, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 640-0635

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fatigue
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 17, 2022
    Look no further!! The doctors are knowledgeable, professional and very thorough! Hard to find this these days when doctors are rushing from one room to the next. They take their time and ensure quality patient care.
    Vivian Elias — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Germin Soliman, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Pacific Hospital of Long Beach
