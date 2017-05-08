Dr. Germina Suffrant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suffrant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Germina Suffrant, MD
Overview of Dr. Germina Suffrant, MD
Dr. Germina Suffrant, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Mullins, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Dr. Suffrant's Office Locations
MUSC Health - Women's Health - Marion Medical Park2835 E. Highway 76 Medical Park 1 Suite 3, Mullins, SC 29574 Directions
MUSC Health Florence Women's Pavilion1590 Freedom Boulevard Florence Womens Pavilion Su, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Suffrant is excellent. She has been me ob-gyn for four years and in Stand by anything she says. When we started on my pregnancy journey she coached and advised us all the way until we conceived. She was just at excited as I was to hear the news because she knew my journey. Tiffany at the front desk is amazing with her compassion and willingness to get what you need done. The ultrasound Lady is awesome too... If u want a family feel when u go to the doctors check her out. Thanks
About Dr. Germina Suffrant, MD
- Obstetrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1831319003
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Howard University College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suffrant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suffrant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Suffrant using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Suffrant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suffrant has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suffrant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Suffrant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suffrant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suffrant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suffrant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.