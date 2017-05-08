Overview of Dr. Germina Suffrant, MD

Dr. Germina Suffrant, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Mullins, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.



Dr. Suffrant works at MUSC Health - Women's Health - Marion Medical Park in Mullins, SC with other offices in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.