Overview

Dr. Geronimo Sahagun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Roy and Lucille Carver College of Medicine - University of Iowa and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Sahagun works at Internal Medicine Associates, LLC in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.