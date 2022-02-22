Overview

Dr. Gerri Browning, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gary, IN. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Catherine Hospital.



Dr. Browning works at Oak Street Health Gary in Gary, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.