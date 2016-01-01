Overview of Dr. Gerrit Kimmey, MD

Dr. Gerrit Kimmey, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Kimmey works at Ultimate Health Services Inc. in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.