Dr. Engstrom has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Engstrom, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Engstrom, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
Centennial Gastroenterology Associates2510 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 110, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good service. I was kept updated on what and when certain things would be done during the entire procedure. Pre Op and Post Op team showed lots of TLC. Great team that worked together well.
About Dr. Gerald Engstrom, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1609851898
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center|University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
