Overview of Dr. Gerry Hash, DPM

Dr. Gerry Hash, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.



Dr. Hash works at Bloomington Endoscopy Center LLC in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.