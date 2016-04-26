Dr. Gerry Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerry Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerry Phillips, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center and Washington County Hospital.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates3715 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 607-9797Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiology Associates6701 Airport Blvd Ste 330, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 607-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Springhill Medical Center
- Washington County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He not only my Dr. He's also a friend. He was my Fathers Dr. My mom and my self are seeing him now. He always take time with my 90 year old mom.
About Dr. Gerry Phillips, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1124079603
Education & Certifications
- University South Ala
- U South Ala
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
