Dr. Gerry Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gerry Rubin, MD
Dr. Gerry Rubin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin's Office Locations
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists1145 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 751-3000
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists180 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 751-3000
Island Shore Physical Therapy Llp375 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-0262
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rubin and her staff are excellent! They are all compassionate and caring. It’s a personable office, you don’t feel like a number or cattle like in many doctors offices today. I feel extremely confident in their abilities to treat me.
About Dr. Gerry Rubin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1982677761
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Northwestern Med Sch
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Anemia and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
