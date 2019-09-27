Overview of Dr. Gerson Florez, MD

Dr. Gerson Florez, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Florez works at St. Clair Memorial Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Canonsburg, PA, Jefferson Hills, PA, Monongahela, PA and Rostraver Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.