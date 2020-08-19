Overview of Dr. Gerson Pineda, MD

Dr. Gerson Pineda, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Pineda works at G. Kumar, MD., PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.