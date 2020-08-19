Dr. Gerson Pineda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerson Pineda, MD
Dr. Gerson Pineda, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dallas Office9301 N Central Expy Ste 180A, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 253-0170Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
How was your appointment with Dr. Pineda?
Dr Pineda has a wonderful personality! I have never come across to a doctor that is so empathetic and attentive, easy to deal with and makes you feel cared for. I would highly recommend! You will not regret it!!!
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497017727
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Dallas Baptist University
- General Surgery
Dr. Pineda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pineda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pineda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pineda has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pineda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pineda speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Pineda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pineda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pineda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pineda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.