Dr. Gerti Tashko, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.8 (250)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerti Tashko, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obesity Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.

Dr. Tashko works at GT Health, LLC in Rockville, MD with other offices in York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Growth Hormone Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    GT Health, LLC
    15204 Omega Dr Ste 240, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 658-3586
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    WellSpan Endocrinology
    292 SAINT CHARLES WAY, York, PA 17402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 851-6231

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Ohio State University Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 250 ratings
    Patient Ratings (250)
    5 Star
    (235)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 12, 2022
    Dr. Tashko has done a fantastic job in helping me to lower my bad cholesterol and monitor blood sugar, etc. Not only he is knowledgeable in the field but also patient in listening and explaining.
    — Dec 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gerti Tashko, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669688024
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes &amp; Metabolism, Penn State Medical Center
    Residency
    • Penn State University, Hershey Medical Center.
    Internship
    • Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obesity Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerti Tashko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tashko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tashko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tashko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tashko has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Growth Hormone Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tashko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    250 patients have reviewed Dr. Tashko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tashko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tashko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tashko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

