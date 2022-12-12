Dr. Gerti Tashko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tashko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerti Tashko, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gerti Tashko, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obesity Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
GT Health, LLC15204 Omega Dr Ste 240, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 658-3586Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
WellSpan Endocrinology292 SAINT CHARLES WAY, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 851-6231
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Dr. Tashko has done a fantastic job in helping me to lower my bad cholesterol and monitor blood sugar, etc. Not only he is knowledgeable in the field but also patient in listening and explaining.
About Dr. Gerti Tashko, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1669688024
Education & Certifications
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, Penn State Medical Center
- Penn State University, Hershey Medical Center.
- Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Obesity Medicine
Dr. Tashko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tashko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tashko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tashko works at
Dr. Tashko has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Growth Hormone Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tashko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
250 patients have reviewed Dr. Tashko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tashko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tashko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tashko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.