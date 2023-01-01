Dr. Geru Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geru Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geru Wu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Xian Jiaotong University, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital27700 Highway 290 Ste 460, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (832) 598-7398
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appointment with Dr. Talwar, Kuldeep, never saw him there, but for one reason or another Dr. Geru Wu steped in and provided me with the help I needed. She was so very knowledgeableand concerned for me as a patient, so much so that , at my next appointment I am choosing her as my heart doctor.
About Dr. Geru Wu, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1801153556
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Saint Barnabas Med Ctr
- Texas Heart Institute, Baylor College Of Medicine
- Xian Jiaotong University, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
