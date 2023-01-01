Overview

Dr. Geru Wu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Xian Jiaotong University, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Wu works at Geru Wu, MD in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.