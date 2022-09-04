Dr. Gery Katalinich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katalinich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gery Katalinich, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gery Katalinich, DPM
Dr. Gery Katalinich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Katalinich works at
Dr. Katalinich's Office Locations
-
1
Low Country Foot Specialists5046 Highway 17 Byp S Ste 102, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 293-6366
-
2
Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital606 Black River Rd, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 293-6366
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katalinich?
Dr. Katalinich made me feel very comfortable and thoroughly explained the situation I was dealing with. He let me know what could happen if I didn’t protect my injury better but it felt like it came from a place of caring. His staff is excellent and I look forward to my follow up appointment.
About Dr. Gery Katalinich, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1023006178
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katalinich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katalinich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katalinich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katalinich works at
Dr. Katalinich has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katalinich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Katalinich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katalinich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katalinich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katalinich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.