Overview

Dr. Gery Tomassoni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with U Hosp Cleveland|U Hosp Cleveland|University Hospitals of Cleveland|University Hospitals of Cleveland



Dr. Tomassoni works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.