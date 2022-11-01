Dr. Gery Tomassoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomassoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gery Tomassoni, MD
Dr. Gery Tomassoni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with U Hosp Cleveland|U Hosp Cleveland|University Hospitals of Cleveland|University Hospitals of Cleveland
Dr. Tomassoni works at
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 400, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Tomassoni?
The very best available in his field. At least in Ky if not the USA
- Cardiology
- English
- 1114956802
Dr. Tomassoni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomassoni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tomassoni using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tomassoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomassoni has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomassoni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomassoni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomassoni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomassoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomassoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.