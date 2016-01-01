Overview of Dr. Getinet Ayalew, MD

Dr. Getinet Ayalew, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from Gondar College of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Ayalew works at SSM Health Cancer Care in Bridgeton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.