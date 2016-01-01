Dr. Getinet Kassa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Getinet Kassa, MD
Dr. Getinet Kassa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elkton, MD.
Dr Malini Rusia137 W High St Ste 2A, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 398-2436
Union Hospital106 Bow St, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 398-4000
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Neurology
- English
- 1629331855
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Kassa has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
