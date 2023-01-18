Dr. Getu Assefa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assefa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Getu Assefa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Getu Assefa, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Dickson, TN. They completed their residency with Dc Gen Hospital
Dr. Assefa works at
Locations
Dickson Medical Associates113 Highway 70 E Ste A Fl 3, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 378-3359
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and very knowledgeable
About Dr. Getu Assefa, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dc Gen Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease
