Dr. Geva Mannor, MD
Overview of Dr. Geva Mannor, MD
Dr. Geva Mannor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Inst Of Oph/U London|Yale University
Dr. Mannor works at
Dr. Mannor's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7186
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9088Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome bedside care. Great follow up. Highly recommend for eye care needs.
About Dr. Geva Mannor, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, French
- 1730140849
Education & Certifications
- Inst Of Oph/U London|Yale University
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
