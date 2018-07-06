Overview of Dr. Geva Mannor, MD

Dr. Geva Mannor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Inst Of Oph/U London|Yale University



Dr. Mannor works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Eyelid Surgery and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.