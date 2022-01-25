Overview

Dr. Geza Remak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.



Dr. Remak works at Gastro One in Southaven, MS with other offices in Germantown, TN and Holly Springs, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.