Dr. Geza Remak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geza Remak, MD
Overview
Dr. Geza Remak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.
Dr. Remak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gi Diagnostic & Therapeutic Center of the Midsouth7668 Airways Blvd Bldg B, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-6950
-
2
Gastroenterology Ctr of the Mid South1310 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 624-5151
-
3
Brame and Wright Medical Group153a S Market St, Holly Springs, MS 38635 Directions (601) 252-4033
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Remak?
Love Dr Remak !!! When I needed help I tried to get in, but no available times. Went to a different Dr….I’ll NEVER DO THAT AGAIN !!!! After four months and two surgeries I’m still very sick ….if you want the very BEST.. SEE DR REMAK
About Dr. Geza Remak, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1588647150
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Remak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Remak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Remak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Remak works at
Dr. Remak has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Remak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Remak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.