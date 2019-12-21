Overview of Dr. Ghada Al-Asadi, MD

Dr. Ghada Al-Asadi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and West Covina Medical Center.



Dr. Al-Asadi works at Aurora Charter Oak Hospital in Covina, CA with other offices in Glendora, CA, Pomona, CA and Diamond Bar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse and Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.