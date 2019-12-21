Dr. Ghada Al-Asadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Asadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghada Al-Asadi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and West Covina Medical Center.
Dr. Al-Asadi works at
Aurora Charter Oak Hospital1161 E Covina Blvd, Covina, CA 91724 Directions (626) 966-1632
Carmen N. Garabet Psyd A Psychological Corp.415 W Route 66 Ste 202, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 963-4890
Chino Valley Health Care Cente2351 S Towne Ave, Pomona, CA 91766 Directions (909) 860-2166
- 4 2705 S Diamond Bar Blvd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (626) 963-4467
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- West Covina Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Al-Asadi Ghada is very nice, honest, and is upfront. I have no complaints as of yet. Unfortunately, some of her staff can be very rude and unprofessional. It's strange because it seems to be the female staff. All of the men have been courteous and professional. Other than that Dr. Al-Asadi is awesome!
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Dr. Al-Asadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Asadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Asadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Asadi has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse and Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Asadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Asadi speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Asadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Asadi.
