Dr. Ghada Haddad, MD
Overview
Dr. Ghada Haddad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Locations
Cooper University Health Care900 Centennial Blvd Ste 201, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She seems like she knows what she is doing, very nice doctor. I only have seen her one time but so far so good.
About Dr. Ghada Haddad, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic and French
- Female
- 1689632440
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Cooper Hosp/UMC
- SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haddad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haddad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Haddad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Haddad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haddad has seen patients for Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haddad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haddad speaks Arabic and French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.