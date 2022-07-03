Dr. Ghada Kassab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghada Kassab, MD
Dr. Ghada Kassab, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine.
Ghada Kassab MD Medical Corp.3737 Moraga Ave Ste A206, San Diego, CA 92117 Directions (858) 273-2726
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great visit with Dr kassab . Very nice and helpful
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
- Dermatology
