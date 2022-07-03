Overview

Dr. Ghada Kassab, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine.



Dr. Kassab works at Ghada Kassab MD Medical Corp. in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.