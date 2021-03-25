Dr. Ghada Orkubi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orkubi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghada Orkubi, MD
Overview of Dr. Ghada Orkubi, MD
Dr. Ghada Orkubi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Alexandria U and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Orkubi works at
Dr. Orkubi's Office Locations
Maryland Eye Institute6 Montgomery Village Ave Ste 103, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Directions (301) 242-3927Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pmSaturday8:15am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! I was nervous about having my eyes examined due to COVID. The staff was efficient and maintained safety protocols. Dr. Orkubi was terrific! I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Ghada Orkubi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1598995128
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- NC Bapt Hosp-Bowman Gray Sch Med
- NC Bapt Hosp-Bowman Gray Sch Med
- Alexandria U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orkubi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orkubi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orkubi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orkubi has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orkubi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orkubi speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Orkubi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orkubi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orkubi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orkubi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.